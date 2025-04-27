DEA says over 100 undocumented immigrants arrested at Colorado Springs "underground nightclub"

At least 114 people who are allegedly in the United States unlawfully were arrested at a party in Colorado Springs early Sunday morning, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

The DEA went on to say that the operation, with over 300 officers and agents from the FBI, ICE, the ATF, IRS, and U.S. Postal Police, also yielded the seizure of firearms and drugs near Academy Boulevard and Airport Road around 3:45 a.m.

"Part of busting up the underground nightclub in Colorado Springs included the arrest of 114 illegal aliens," the DEA said on social media. "Drugs and weapons have also been seized at this underground nightclub in Colorado Springs."

A screenshot of a video posted by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration shows a large number of people in handcuffs lined up outside a party that law enforcement broke up on Sunday, April 27, 2025 in Colorado Springs. DEA

Law enforcement officials said over 200 people were at the party in total, and those who the DEA said were in the country unlawfully were turned over to ICE for processing and "likely eventual deportation."

Video posted by the DEA on social media shows agents in tactical gear smashing the window of a building as dozens of people walk out the front door. Some of those initially attempt to run from the area, but agents and officers with guns drawn tell the crowd to get on the ground. That video shows many of them complying and putting their hands up.