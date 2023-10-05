$1 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Colorado

A person who bought a Powerball ticket in Littleton just became a millionaire. They spent $10 on the lottery ticket at a Shell gas station at the intersection of Kipling Parkway and Bowles Avenue. The person -- whose identity hasn't been released -- ended up winning $1 million.

In addition to the big winner in Littleton, there were several other winning tickets sold in Colorado in Wednesday's Powerball drawing. That included tickets with $50,000 wins in Boulder, Brighton, Johnstown and Colorado Springs.

No one won Wednesday's Powerball jackpot. Saturday will be the next Powerball drawing. The jackpot is now at $1.4 billion, according to Colorado Lottery.

There have only ever been three Powerball jackpot winners in Colorado. The last time it happened was in 2017.

Several other Coloradans have had million dollar or multi-million dollar lottery wins this year.