Beginner's luck: Man "started screaming" after winning $3 million, only 11 days after playing a Colorado Lottery game for first time

Call it beginner's luck, but only 11 days after playing in a Colorado Lottery game for the first time, a man purchased a Monopoly 500X Scratch ticket in Thornton and won the top prize. It's worth $3 million.

"When he scratched off his winning ticket and realized what he'd won, he said he just started screaming," Colorado Lottery wrote about the reaction by the winner -- Scott S. (who isn't revealing his last name but posed for a photo with his symbolic check).

Scott bought the winning scratch ticket at the Kum & Go at 250 East 136th Avenue.

He says he is going to use the money to "just enjoy life." He is self employed.

In the Colorado Lottery Facebook post announcing the win, someone commented: "Good job, 11 days of playing lotto scratch. Some of us have been playing for 20 plus years and nothing even close to what you won."