Colorado Lottery winner plans to ride horses and paraglide with $3.8M winnings: "I literally was crying"

Bill Stout lives a pretty simple lifestyle; he hikes, rides horses, paraglides when he can afford it and plays the lotto every week. He said he's won a few bucks here and there over the last 15 years, but this month, he won big.

The retired trauma nurse lives in Carbondale and when he checked his numbers last week, he realized he won the $3,896,039 Colorado Lottery jackpot.

"I literally was crying. I was wet-eyed," he told CBS News Colorado. "I knew I had a number, they verified it and City Market said, 'Guess what? You freakin won.'"

Colorado Lottery Winner Bill Stout Colorado Lottery

Stout has played the lottery at City Market in Carbondale for about 10 years. He said one of two clerks sold him his ticket each time and they were both there when he learned he won.

Asked what he planned to do with his winnings, Stout said he'd resume the hobbies he had to put on pause as his cost of living kept rising.

"I'm going to paraglide on Aspen Mountain," he said. "I'm going to ride some horses with Capitol Peak Outfitters up to Capitol Peak and, literally, dude, there's nothing else I'm doing."

Colorado Lottery winners can choose to receive their payments in installments or as a cash lump sum. Stout chose the latter option and after taxes, he took home $1,948,019.

"I'm not going anywhere. I'm staying in my little one-bedroom apartment," he said. "But it was such a nice blessing."