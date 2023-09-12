Montrose man wins $5M jackpot in Colorado Lottery, buys flowers for his wife: "It must be a mistake"

A Montrose man won $5 million in the Colorado Lottery last week and found out when he returned from a trip. His first thought? "This must be a mistake." It wasn't. His first purchase? Flowers for his wife and a watermelon for himself.

Waldemar "Bud" Tasch won $5,067,041 and, instead of the monthly checks, he took the cash option, meaning he took home $2,533,520.

"I was very pleasantly surprised," his wife Bonnie Tasch told CBS News Colorado. "He doesn't normally buy me flowers so that was very sweet."

Waldemar "Bud" Tasch Colorado Lottery

The two live in Colorado about half the year and Arizona the other half of the year and Bud plays the same numbers every month when he's in the state. He was on a backpacking trip in the Holy Cross Wilderness with his golden retriever Augie -- something he does often around the country -- when the numbers were announced Wednesday.

Upon returning, he checked his numbers and couldn't believe what he saw.

"It's exciting!" the retired Lockheed Martin scientist told CBS News Colorado.

Monday, he picked up his check and said he might add to a collection of his.

"I like classic cars and I have a few already, so maybe I'll get another," he said.

An avid outdoorsman, Bud likes to bike, hike, climb and play tennis. His plans for the future?

"Get a financial planner and a banker. I'll likely invest it," he said. "I don't have travelitis."