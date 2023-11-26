Watch CBS News
Denver safety P.J. Locke returns to lineup for Broncos

By Jesse Sarles

/ CBS Colorado

P.J. Locke of the Broncos returned to the field for Sunday afternoon's Denver-Cleveland game after injuring his ankle two weeks ago against the Bills.

Denver Broncos v Kansas City Chiefs
P.J. Locke of the Denver Broncos at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Oct. 12 in Kansas City. Perry Knotts / Getty Images

Fellow safety Kareem Jackson is suspended for this week and the next three weeks and it wasn't clear during the holiday week if Locke would play against Cleveland.

But Locke suited up for the game, and made an immediate impact, with a tackle and a forced incompletion that held the Browns in check in their first possession. The Broncos defense forced a 3 and out to start Sunday's game.

In the fourth quarter he also had a sack of Browns quarterback P.J. Walker. The ball popped free on the play and the Broncos defense recovered.

Jesse Sarles

Jesse Sarles manages the content and operations for CBSColorado.com. He writes articles about Colorado news and sports in and around the Denver area. Meet the news team or contact CBS News Colorado.

First published on November 26, 2023 / 2:15 PM MST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

