Broncos safety Kareem Jackson suspended four games for hit against Vikings' QB Josh Dobbs

The NFL has suspended Broncos safety Kareem Jackson for four games following a hit against Vikings quarterback Josh Dobbs in their Sunday night victory over Minnesota.

Jackson was previously suspended for four games for violations of unnecessary roughness. After an appeal, that suspension was lowered to two games. Another hit in Week 2 against the Washington Commanders resulted in a disqualification and fine.

Jackson can appeal, but as of now will not be eligible to return to the field until Week 16 against the New England Patriots.

In a letter to Jackson, NFL Vice President of Football Operations John Runyan wrote:

"Illegal acts that are flagrant and jeopardize the safety of players will not be tolerated. The League will continue to stress enforcement of the rules that prohibit using your helmet to make forcible contact with your opponent. On the play in question, you lowered your head and delivered a forceful blow to the shoulder and head/neck area of an opponent when you had time and space to avoid such contact. You could have made contact with your opponent within the rules, yet you chose not to."