Rare chance to see Northern Lights in Colorado Sunday night

By
Joe Ruch
Joe Ruch
First Alert Meteorologist
Joe Ruch,
Christa Swanson
Digital Media Producer
Christa Swanson

/ CBS Colorado

Rare G4 geomagnetic storm expected to impact Colorado
Rare G4 geomagnetic storm expected to impact Colorado 00:32

A rare G4 geomagnetic storm on Sunday may put on a show across Colorado skies as geomagnetic activity will push auroras farther south than usual.

CBS

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, solar wind, along with a coronal mass ejection, is putting pressure on Earth's magnetic field. That energy will light up parts of the sky Sunday night into early Monday morning.

The strong G4 storm could make the aurora visible with the naked eye as far south as Colorado.

northern-lights-13-stephen-lee-horsetooth-reservoir.jpg
Streaks of the northern lights jetting out over the mountains near Horsetooth Reservoir were captured by CBS News Colorado viewer Stephen Lee. Courtesy / Stephen R. Lee

To be able to view the aurora, it must be nighttime, and the skies must be free of clouds. Stay clear of any areas with light pollution, like within cities, and look to the northern horizon. You might catch a glimpse of the soft glowing bands of primarily green light with possible pinks and purples mixed in.

The intensity and color will vary depending on the distance from the aurora and how strong it is.

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

A strong to severe geomagnetic storm could possibly cause voltage control problems and may trip out assets from the grid, said NOAA.

Joe Ruch

