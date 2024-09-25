No charges will be filed against semi driver in Colorado I-70 crash that killed newlyweds and bride's mother

No charges will be filed against semi driver in Interstate 70 crash that killed 3 in Colorado

Wheat Ridge police say no charges will be filed against the driver in a semi rollover crash last month in the Denver metro area that killed three people and shut down Interstate 70 for almost a full day. It happened on Aug. 15.



A semi rollover and multi-vehicle crash impacted traffic on I-70 near Ward Road. CBS

Two Colorado newlyweds died in the crash along with the bride's mother.

In a post on social media on Wednesday, Wheat Ridge police say the driver of the semi was going 1 mph under the speed limit when the truck rolled over. They said the truck was 8,000 pounds under the maximum weight limit and also had more straps than required on the long blue pipes it was hauling. The pipes weighed approximately 500 pounds each.

Police say experts at the Jefferson County District Attorney's office agreed that there was no crime committed.

The newlywed couple and their family were headed up to honeymoon in the mountains when they were hit by the pipes, which came loose from the truck and spilled into oncoming traffic.

Ruben Rodriguez Garcia, 32, Juliana Rodriguez Plata, 39, and Luz Melba Martinez, 60, all were killed. A 1-year-old boy, the child of the couple, was injured. The bride's father survived.