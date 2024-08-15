3 killed in semi rollover, crash that closed lanes on I-70 near Ward Road northwest of Denver

Three people were killed and others were injured in a semi rollover and multi-vehicle crash that happened in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 at Ward Road on Thursday morning. Traffic in both directions on I-70 was impacted by the lane closures.

A semi rollover and multi-vehicle crash impacted traffic on I-70 near Ward Road. CBS

The crash happened at 8:20 a.m. Thursday, the semi and at least three other vehicles were involved. Three people were killed and two others, all in one vehicle, were injured in the crash.

The semi driver was also injured in the crash.

A close up of the semi that rolled, spilling pipe along the lanes of I-70. CBS

CBS News Colorado's helicopter flew over the scene about a half hour after the crash happened. There was a semi on its side with dozens of what appeared to be blue pipes spilled onto lanes of I-70. It appeared some of the pipes had ended up in the opposite lanes of travel.

Arvada Fire and @FairmountFire_ crews are responding to a motor vehicle collision involving a semi rollover on I-70 EB near Ward Rd. This accident is affecting both directions of travel on I-70 with lane closures. Please slow down for responders and consider alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/vmn7p5kbnO — Arvada Fire (@ArvadaFire) August 15, 2024

What led up to the crash is being investigated.

Drivers are urged to avoid that area during the crash investigation and cleanup. Immediately after the crash, it appeared that traffic was getting by the crash in one lane in each direction as crews tried to alleviate the miles-long backup within the closure area that was closed eastbound at 6th Avenue and westbound at Kipling Street.

There was no estimate on when the interstate would reopen.