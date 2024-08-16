Newlywed couple killed in Colorado I-70 semi crash was on their way to celebrate honeymoon

The victims in Thursday's semi rollover and crash on I-70 have been identified by a member of the family and the Jefferson County Coroner's Office. Three people were killed and others injured in the crash in the eastbound lanes of I-70 at Ward Road.

There were five people in one vehicle involved in the crash and three of those were killed while the other two were rushed to the hospital. Those who were killed have been identified as newlyweds Ruben Rodriguez Garcia, 32, and Juliana Rodriguez Plata, 39, and the bride's mother Luz Melba Martinez, 60.

Ruben Rodriguez and Juliana Rodriguez Plata, and the bride's mother Luz Melba Martinez were all killed in a crash on I-70. Janell Rodriguez

The newlywed couple's 1-year-old son, Daniel, was injured in the crash. The bride's father, Carlos, also survived the crash. Both are recovering after they were released from the hospital.

The couple had gotten married the weekend before, on Aug. 10, and were on their way to the mountains with their son and bride's parents to celebrate their honeymoon.

A semi rollover and multi-vehicle crash impacted traffic on I-70 near Ward Road. CBS

Daniel had just celebrated his 1-year-old birthday a few days before.

The crash closed I-70 to traffic in both directions for several hours on Thursday.

The crash happened at 8:20 a.m. Thursday, the semi and at least three other vehicles were involved. The semi driver was also injured in the crash.

A close up of the semi that rolled, spilling pipe along the lanes of I-70. CBS

CBS News Colorado's helicopter flew over the scene about a half hour after the crash happened. There was a semi on its side with dozens of what appeared to be blue pipes spilled onto lanes of I-70. It appeared some of the pipes had ended up in the opposite lanes of travel.

Wheat Ridge police are investigating the deadly crash and what happened leading up to it.