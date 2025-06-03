New app allows passengers to track shuttles at Denver International Airport

Passengers who use the shuttle lots to get to the Denver International Airport now have a new way to track their shuttle.

Passio Go! uses live tracking technology so passengers know where they can find their shuttle. The app and browser-based version works just as easily as Uber. Once you park in the Pikes Peak or Longs Peak lots, the app does the rest. Now, passengers don't have to guess how long it will take to get picked up.

The shuttle service is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. There are between eight and 13 buses that arrive every 7 to 15 minutes, based on the time of day. It's free and relatively easy to use for most people; you just choose which lot you parked in.

The Passio Go! app and website now allow people using the shuttles at Denver International Airport to track the shuttles to and from the Pikes Peak and Longs Peak lots. CBS

It will also post alerts to let you know if your shuttle has been delayed. It's still recommended to arrive at the airport at least two hours before your flight.

"When passengers come to the lot, instead of waiting for a shuttle or thinking they missed one, they can just track it," Charles Chang, general manager of Denver Shuttles. "They can actually see where the buses are and take their time."

There are QR codes available at each of the parking lots to help make planning your trip easier.