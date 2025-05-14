Most Denver International Airport parking fees increase, Premium Reserve decreases this week

Parking fees at certain facilities at the Denver International Airport will increase starting Wednesday, while the price of Premium Reserve parking will decrease.

According to airport officials, shuttle costs and parking management have increased by an average of 44.5% over the last three years. They said that the new rates were determined after evaluating parking rates at other airports in major cities and the rates of nearby off-airport parking facilities.

"Increasing parking fees will allow DEN to continue investing in its parking facilities and further enhance the customer experience," the airport's Senior Vice President of Parking and Commercial Transportation, Mark Nagel, said. "Our investments include improved lighting, accessibility upgrades and enhanced security features."

The airport said the parking rates will help keep rates for its airlines competitive and allow for the addition of more flights. They expect the rate increase to generate more than $3 million monthly in revenue.

These new rates take effect Wednesday, May 14.

Parking Facility Location 1-5 hours Hourly Rate Day Rate Difference Garages $7/hour N/A $35/day $5 increase Premium Reserve N/A N/A $45/day $5 decrease Economy Lots N/A N/A $20/day $2 increase Pikes Peak Lot N/A N/A $10/day $2 increase Longs Peak Lot N/A N/A $10/day $2 increase Short Term N/A $7/hour $168/day No change 61st and Peña Lot N/A $6 for 12 hours $8/day $1 increase

Officials said this is the airport's first parking rate increase since 2022.

Travelers also have the option to take RTD buses and trains, which provide regular service to the airport. The Bustang Outrider service also provides transit options for Colorado's Eastern Plains.

Real-time parking availability and facility locations can be found online.