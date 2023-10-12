Colorado weather forecast: Mountain snow falling Thursday with rain in Denver metro area

A variety of watches, warnings and advisories are in place across the state of Colorado with our latest October storm spinning through the Rockies.

A strong upper level low is pushing from Wyoming into Nebraska pushing in moisture, wind and cold air into the northern half of our home state. This has already brought in the biggest snow of the season for some of the northern mountains with more to come all day Thursday into Friday morning.

The northern and central mountains will see the brunt of the blast with a Winter Weather Advisory in place through Friday morning. With some areas picking up at least a foot of snow along with up to 55 mph wind gusts.

The Denver metro area will see wind picking up as the day goes on with gusts 30 to 35 mph possible by afternoon. Off and on showers and t-storms will be the rule for the afternoon and evening.

There is a chance later Thursday night for a little rain/snow mix as low as 6,000 feet in places like Boulder, Golden, Aurora, Highlands Ranch and Castle Rock.

Temperatures across Colorado are cooling down with mostly 50s and 60s over the northeastern quadrant of the state and the western slope. Mountain highs will be in the 30s and 40s with upper 60s to near 70 in the southeast.

Wind will be an issue across the mountains and eastern plains as well. There is are high wind watches and warning for some of the eastern plains with wind gusts expected up to 60 mph. Down near Walsenburg and Trinidad into the Sangre De Cristo Mountains some gusts may get over 70 mph Thursday afternoon.

Southeastern Colorado has a Red Flag Warning for high fire danger Thursday afternoon with some wind gusts kicking up to 40 mph and with humidity levels under 14% , any spark can really get going into a wildfire.

A Freeze Warning is in place Thursday night into Friday morning for parts of the western slope in the valleys and the Uncompahgre Plateau.

Skies will clear out for Friday with a chilly but, mostly sunny day for eastern Colorado. Denver may still see its first official freeze of the season on Saturday morning as skies clear Friday into Saturday.

After a cold Saturday morning the weekend will gradually warm up through the first part of next week.

