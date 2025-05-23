Mountain passes in Colorado: Find out which high country roads are open to drivers and which remain closed

Two mountain passes in Colorado are now open for the summer travel season

Two mountain passes in Colorado are now open for the summer travel season

Two mountain passes in Colorado are now open for the summer travel season

If you're looking to take a road trip in Colorado's mountains this holiday weekend, there are several popular mountain passes that are now open where you can experience the beauty of the Rockies up close.

Julianne Schapery/Getty Images

Independence Pass, which connects Twin Lakes in Park County with Aspen in Pitkin County, opened on Thursday to drivers.

Guanella Pass also opened on Thursday. It connects Grant in Park County with Georgetown in Clear Creek County.

Trail Ridge Road through Rocky Mountain National Park remains closed. Snow clearing efforts are underway on the road which runs from Estes Park in Larimer County to Grand Lake in Grand County.

The road to the top of Mount Blue Sky will not be opening this year due to construction.

Drivers should consider making special plans when driving in the mountains, particularly when some snowy conditions still remain in some areas. Visit CBS Colorado's Road Trip Ready page for recommendations.

Heavy traffic is also something to consider over Memorial Day Weekend. Planning ahead and giving yourself extra time are keys to a successful trip.