Trail Ridge Road in Colorado's Rocky Mountain National Park remains closed over Memorial Day weekend

Trail Ridge Road to remain closed, other popular passes open in Colorado for Memorial Day weekend

Trail Ridge Road in Rocky Mountain National Park will remain closed over Memorial Day weekend. According to park officials, over the last week, snowplow operators have faced some setbacks from previous progress.

RMNP said wind has been the main challenge since last week, causing low visibility, snow drifting back over cleared areas and a thick ice layer beneath drifted snow.

Trail Ridge Road on May 21, 2025 in Rocky Mountain National Park. Rocky Mountain National Park

Snow and overnight freezing temperatures are forecast above 10,000 feet in RMNP over the holiday weekend.

At its height, Trail Ridge Road reaches about 12,180 feet, making it the highest continuous paved road in North America. It connects the towns of Estes Park and Grand Lake.

Anyone wanting to know current weather conditions and road status can call 970-586-1222 and visitors are urged to be ready to adjust travel plans in light of those potential changes.