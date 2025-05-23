Heavy traffic expected on Colorado's I-70 over Memorial Day weekend

Nearly 40 million people are expected to drive to their destinations for Memorial Day weekend, including travelers in Colorado. A total of 87% are taking a road trip, and the travel rush is already underway.

A traffic jam I-70 in Colorado's mountains. Brian Brainerd/The Denver Post via Getty Images

The Colorado Department of Transportation said heavy traffic is anticipated along the Front Range and mountain highways, especially on westbound I-70 on Friday and Saturday, and eastbound I-70 from Eagle County to the Denver metro area on Memorial Day. Other mountain roadways, including US 24, US 34, US 36, US 50, and US 160, should also expect increased traffic.

To help improve traffic flow, CDOT is suspending all construction and maintenance projects from noon Friday, May 23, until Tuesday morning, May 27. The only exception is for emergency operations.

Although it is not the busiest of the summer travel weekends, Memorial Day experiences significant amounts of traffic. In 2024, approximately 154,000 vehicles traveled through the Eisenhower/Johnson Memorial Tunnels over Memorial Day weekend. The most heavily traveled days were going westbound on Friday and eastbound on Memorial Day.

The breakdown of last year's travel numbers is below:

Friday, May 24 - 24,473 vehicles traveled westbound and 16,457 vehicles traveled eastbound for a total of 40,930

Saturday, May 25 - 20,980 vehicles traveled westbound and 15,262 traveled eastbound for a total of 36,242

Sunday, May 26 - 16,606 vehicles traveled westbound and 20,751 traveled eastbound for a total of 37,557

Monday, May 27 - 14,650 vehicles traveled westbound and 24,763 traveled eastbound for a total of 39,413

CDOT says it is up to drivers to drive cautiously, never distracted and impaired. Also, leave plenty of space between you and the car in front of you.

"Traffic can come to a stop in an instant," said Sam Cole, Traffic Safety Manager for CDOT. "That's why it's so important to always have your eyes on the road and hands on the wheel. Prepare for the unexpected."

Remember, if you are caught driving with your phone in hand, you will be hit with a $75 fee and two points added to your license. It only takes 12 points to get your license suspended.

If you are planning on taking any of the express lanes to avoid backups, make sure you know the rules. Remember, tolls can change in price depending on how busy it is. More traffic means it will cost you more. Drivers will be charged the amount on the overhead signs when they enter the express lanes.