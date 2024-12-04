Colorado town removes vandalized speed camera amid safety concerns: "It's a catch-22"

Speed camera taken out of commission in Morrison after vandalism

A well-known speed camera in Morrison is no longer in operation after being vandalized, leaving residents and town officials to grapple with the implications for public safety and municipal revenue.

The camera, located along Morrison Road, had issued over 44,000 citations in the past eight months. Regular visitors like cyclist Jenny Keen were well aware of its presence.

"I noticed it was there after I got a speeding ticket leaving town," said Keen, who frequently travels through Morrison. But recently, she noticed something was off. "I only live about a mile and a half away, and I realized the other day it was gone."

Town Manager Mallory Nassau confirmed that the camera was removed due to significant vandalism.

"This isn't the first time. We had an incident earlier this summer that was minor, but this time it did a bit more damage," she said.

The loss of the speed camera is expected to impact Morrison's revenue stream. Nassau noted that while the town has generated approximately $200,000 from citations so far, the amount is below initial projections.

"It's difficult because it takes a little time for that revenue to come in," she explained.

Despite the financial hit, Nassau emphasized that public safety remains the town's primary concern.

"I think that everybody is in agreement that focusing on citations and public safety versus the revenue is what's best for the community and visitors," she said.

For residents like Keen, the camera's removal presents a dilemma. As a cyclist, she appreciates the slower traffic speeds but questions the fairness of the system.

"It's a catch-22. It can go either way," she said. "It is nice that people are slowing down leaving town, but the speed limit is really low. It's 25 miles an hour."

The Morrison Board of Trustees is scheduled to meet Tuesday night to discuss the town's budget, including potential plans for the camera's replacement or relocation. The meeting is expected to shed light on the future of traffic enforcement and safety measures in the town.

As Morrison continues to weigh its options, questions remain about the role of speed cameras in balancing public safety and municipal revenue.