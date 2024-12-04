Morrison moves to shut down local police force, Colorado town will rely on Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies

Morrison officials on Wednesday announced plans to shut down their town's police department. Starting next month, the Colorado town's plan is to use the law enforcement services of the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office full time.

RJ Sangosti/The Denver Post via Getty Images

A Town of Morrison news release states that the Board of Trustees is making the decision because of "various financial concerns." A town spokesperson said they are working out the contract details with the county.

The news release says city leaders are "working expeditiously to ensure a smooth transition."

Jefferson County deputies currently provide police services in the town during some overnight hours.

A spokesperson for the Jefferson County Sheriff's office confirms to CBS Colorado that they are taking over police services full time but did not have a date on when that would happen.

Last month the town placed their police chief on administrative leave. Town leaders said Morrison Police Chief Bill Vinelli was being investigated for a matter that was not being revealed publicly.

Two years ago, Nederland's police force disbanded and the town now uses the law enforcement services of the Boulder County Sheriff's Office.