Police chief in Colorado Town of Morrison placed on administrative leave, investigation underway
The Town of Morrison on Tuesday afternoon announced that their police chief is on administrative leave.
Bill Vinelli is being investigated for a matter that town officials are not revealing publicly. He was first placed on administrative leave on Nov. 4.
Earlier this year, Vinelli showed off a new speed radar camera that his department placed on Morrison Road. In the past, the town has been at the center of discussions around speeding citations as a means of collecting revenue for the municipality. A former police chief alleged he was pushed out because he didn't have his department writing enough tickets.