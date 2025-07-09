Some Coloradans "pleasantly surprised" as Rocky Mountain National Park campground reopens, reservations are easily obtained

The largest campground at Rocky Mountain National Park re-opened this week, bringing a pleasant surprise to campers who just happened to check for reservations.



The Moraine Park campground has been closed since 2023 while the park used a grant to update it. It had not seen any significant upgrades since it opened in the 1960s.

"This project was not limited to just the infrastructure of the campground itself, it was also connected to the wastewater system, the water system, the electrical system that is now all beneath the ground out of our line of sight," said park ranger and public affairs specialist Jamie Richards.

The upgrades mean more electrical hookups, bringing the total number of sites with electricity to 49. There are 244 sites in Moraine Park, which makes it the largest in the park and serves an estimated 30,000 tent and RV campers each year.



"I said, I just want to go into the park and have a meal in the park," said Estes Park resident Dick Mulhern. He was celebrating both his 75th birthday and 48th anniversary with his wife Liz.

She checked online and found the campground surprisingly open. Friends from Loveland joined them.

"I guess they were opening it in celebration of my birthday and our anniversary. That's all I can figure," Dick joked.

The work was delayed as the park attempted to update systems. This was a soft opening that will run a little less than two weeks until July 22. The park is using the time to ensure updated systems like water work properly. A full opening will be announced later.



As of Wednesday night, there were still some reservations open for the near term. Campers also get timed entry to the full park including the Bear Lake area.

You can make reservations at recreation.gov.