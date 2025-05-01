Colorado's Rocky Mountain National Park timed entry permit reservations begin for season

The timed entry permit reservation system at Rocky Mountain National Park began for the season on Thursday. The permits are in effect for the peak summer season from May 23 through October.

Sign near entrance to Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado. Ron Buskirk/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Permits allow visitors to enter the park within two-hour windows of availability.

The permits that are available on Thursday are for visitors who want to plan their trip between May 23 and June 30.

Additional timed entry reservations will be released beginning at 7 p.m. on the night before a desired arrival date. According to the National Park Service, "if a visitor is planning a trip on June 3 and they did not secure a timed entry reservation in advance, additional reservations will be released beginning at 7 p.m. MDT on the night of June 2."

The National Park Service said the system is needed to protect park resources and visitor experiences.

Rocky Mountain National Park CBS

Rocky Mountain National Park was the first National Park to implement the system during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Timed entry permits are vehicle permits, which means the timed entry permit will cover one vehicle and all passengers in the vehicle. If there are multiple vehicles in your party, each vehicle must have a timed entry permit and a valid park entrance pass to enter the park.

Reservations to enter the park are on sale through recreation.gov.