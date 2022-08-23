Larimer County will let fire restrictions expire in unincorporated areas on Aug. 29

Larimer County will let its current fire restrictions expire in the unincorporated part of the county on Aug. 29.

The county says it's all thanks to above-normal moisture levels and cooler temperatures.

Residents and visitors are still urged to use caution with flammable or combustible materials.

The county currently bans fireworks, open fires while camping or cooking and smoking in certain areas. Those restrictions were implemented in July due to high temperatures, wind and lightning. Similar restrictions were lifted in Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests last week.

Larimer County to let fire restrictions expire

"Because of above-normal moisture levels, and cooler temperatures, Larimer County Sheriff's Office of Emergency Operations Director Justin Whitesell felt comfortable allowing the restrictions which were put in place on July 29, 2022, to expire," the county said in a statement Tuesday. "Larimer County residents and visitors are still urged to exercise caution with all combustible materials."