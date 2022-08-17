Fire restrictions lifted in Arapaho & Roosevelt National Forests

Fire restrictions have been lifted in Arapaho & Roosevelt National Forests

The heavy rains over the last few days have been good for Colorado's current drought.

On Tuesday, the Forest Service confirmed it's lifting Stage 1 fire restrictions to national forests in five counties, per Monte Williams, the Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forest supervisor.

According to the press release, "The lifting of fire restrictions applies to national forests in Larimer, Boulder, Gilpin, Jefferson and Clear Creek counties. Check for local fire restrictions when recreating anywhere on the National Forest."

Stage 1 fire restrictions limited where campfires were allowed. You should still check local restrictions when you're near any national forest.

Forest service key factors for lifting restrictions:

Monsoonal rains have helped drought conditions recover. Most areas of the forest are no longer in drought, and other areas are experiencing only light drought.

Fuel moisture levels, which are measured both in small vegetation like grasses and shrubs as well as in large vegetation like standing and fallen trees, are showing a better-than normal amount of moisture present, reducing the chances of rapid wildfire spread.

Nationwide and locally, many firefighting resources remain available to help respond to fire starts. The national and regional planning level is a reflection of the number of large wildfires burning as well as available resources. Scored on a level of 1-5, with 5 being the most severe, the regional level is currently at 2 and the national level is at 3.

The long-term forecast calls for continued monsoons over the coming weeks.

Our county partners are supportive of lifting fire restrictions as the current orders expire.

