Larimer County extends fire restrictions

Larimer County Has Extended Their Fire Restrictions

Larimer County has extended its fire restrictions despite recent rainfall. High temperatures, windy conditions and lightning strikes are contributing to the extended fire restrictions.

(iStockphoto)

Larimer County said this isn't a fire ban, but instead restrictions enacted to reduce the risk of fire danger. That includes no open fires while cooking or camping, no smoking, and no fireworks.

Those restrictions will stay in place through Aug. 29.