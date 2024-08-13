Jury finds Denver cardiologist Stephen Matthews guilty of nearly all charges in sexual assault trial

Jurors in Denver on Tuesday found Stephen Matthews guilty of nearly all counts of sexual assault brought against him. The Denver cardiologist has been on trial for the past several weeks, charged with meeting women on dating apps, drugging 11 of them, and sexually assaulting nine of them.

Stephen Matthews in court before the verdict was read. CBS

Matthews pleaded not guilty in October 2023 to all 38 counts, all of which are felonies.

The jury returned guilty verdicts on all counts excet for three sexual assault-related charges involving one victim in which the jury returned not guilty verdicts. In relation to that same victim, the jury downgraded the second-degree assault charge to a third-degree assault charge and found Matthews guilty on that charge.

In all, the jury returned guilty verdicts on 35 counts, including sexual assault and second-degree assault charges.

During closing arguments last week, prosecutors emphasized that the women offered very similar accounts of their experiences. During trial testimony, the women said they met Matthews through online dating apps like Hinge and Tinder beginning in 2019 and continuing through early 2023.

CBS

The women said that after having drinks with the physician, they lost memory of what happened next and believed they were drugged and, in some cases, sexually assaulted.

In court on Tuesday, Matthews appeared emotional while the judge read the dozens of guilty verdicts, frequently putting his head in his hands and crying.

Prosecutors said Matthews was strategic in identifying his targets, meeting them at locations near his home before inviting them over. They added these were clear, deliberate patterns by Matthews and believe he should be found guilty.

Stephen Matthews in court during the reading the verdict. CBS

"What we do know is that this is an obvious, obvious case of a man who feels entitled to perpetrate against women for his own benefit, by robbing them of memory, by robbing them of bodily autonomy, and by impairing their memories," prosecutors said.

Meanwhile, defense attorneys argued during their closing statements that the case included many inconsistent stories from alleged victims, without any proof of evidence.

"This would be a case about stories, and at the end of the case, the DA's closing rested largely on stories, accusing stories that changed and often went untested by the government," defense attorneys said. "The case did have a lot of overwhelming emotion. We all were moved by the testimony that you heard. It was tough to listen to, but that's what the case ended up being about, overwhelming emotion and underwhelming evidence."

Matthews has remained in custody at the Denver jail on a $5 million bond since his arrest. Sentencing for Matthews is set for Oct. 25.