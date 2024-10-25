Cardiologist Stephen Matthews sentenced to 158 years for drugging, sexually assaulting Colorado women he met on dating apps

A Denver judge on Friday sentenced former doctor Stephen Matthews to 158 years behind bars for drugging 10 women he met on dating apps and then sexually assaulting eight of them. The sentence, which equates to life behind bars, was met with applause from Matthews' victims and their families.

Stephen Matthews is led out of a Denver courtroom on Friday. CBS

"Evidence in this case is overwhelming," said Judge Eric Johnson as he pronounced the sentence and addressed Matthews directly.

"You have diminished this world," said the judge.

In August, a jury convicted Matthews of luring women to his west Denver townhouse while on dates, then spiking their drinks with an unknown substance. He met the women on popular dating apps like Hinge and Tinder. Many of the women said they had only sporadic memories of what happened after they had drinks with Matthews. Some testified they gained consciousness and found themselves naked in bed with Matthews, who had raped them.

21 people give victim impact statements

"We are now a powerful army of survivors," said one of his victims, "and you are nothing."

She called Matthews a "narcissistic monster" and a "serial rapist."

Before pronouncing the sentence, the judge heard victim impact statements from 21 people -- victims, their family members and supporters.

Many of the women said after Matthews drugged them during dates between 2019 and 2023, he then tried to "gaslight" them, trying to convince them that whatever happened was their fault, suggesting they drank too much or couldn't hold their liquor.

"What you did is despicable," said the mother of one victim. She called Matthews actions "appalling and atrocious. You have imposed a life sentence on these women and their families."

Denver Police

Many of the victims recounted the long term impacts of being drugged and sexually assaulted by Matthews, saying they suffer from anxiety, depression, paranoia and physical problems.

"You drugged me and raped me and manipulated me into thinking it was my fault," said one of his victims.

Many said Matthews has no remorse and has not taken accountability for anything he had done and had zero regard for the women he impacted.

Defense attorney says an appeal is in the works

Matthews did not speak at his sentencing but his attorney, Douglas Cohen, said that was because Matthews plans to appeal his conviction. He said Matthews had been instructed "not to say anything."

Cohen said he disagreed with the jury verdict and blamed it partially on the news media and law firms who labeled Matthews a sexual predator. Following the sentencing, Cohen declined to make any additional comments.

Parents of Stephen Matthews ask judge for lighter sentence

In court, Matthews' family asked the judge for a lighter sentence, saying he could be rehabilitated.

"I'm sad that so many lives have been impacted and changed," said Matthews father.

Marshall Matthews said, "I'm not here to defend or to diminish. I'm not proud to be here," said the father. He went on to say that his son is an alcoholic who has displayed "narcissistic behavior."

Matthews was stoic through the 4.5 hour hearing, never looking at the victims or showing emotion, except when his mother testified. Her plea to the judge to not "throw away the key" appeared to bring her son to tears.

"I love you always and no matter what," she said.

Judge tells victims "You were believed"

Prosecutor Victoria Kelley said in court that she is certain "There are dozens or more" victims.

In his closing comments, Judge Eric Johnson addressed the victims in court directly.

"You were believed. The verdict said that."

He said he could not help them heal but said they should "Live well, be happy and I wish you peace."

Johnson then ordered Matthews to immediately begin serving jail time.

After the sentencing, Denver District Attorney Beth McCann said in a statement that Matthews' crimes were "despicable" and that she "hopes today's sentence provides a measure of comfort to all of Mr. Matthews' victims, whose courage in coming forward resulted in this successful outcome."