Denver cardiologist pleads not guilty in date rape cases, trial set for March 4

Stephen Matthews pleaded not guilty in a Denver courtroom on Friday. The cardiologist is facing dozens of criminal counts after 13 women claimed the 35-year-old drugged them during dates with some saying he sexually assaulted them.

Denver Police

Last month a judge determined there was enough evidence for Matthews to stand trial on 51 felony charges including about two dozen counts of sexual assault, and another 17 counts of drugging an alleged victim, as more women continue to come out with accusations against him.

The trial is scheduled to begin March 4 next year and is expected to last three to four weeks.

All the women said they met Matthews through dating apps like Hinge or Tinder. They would meet him for a date, but after he would make them a drink, or if they left their drink unattended, they say they began to lose memory and essentially black out, sometimes for hours. Almost all of them said at some point they vomited and several told Denver police they would 'come to' only to find Matthews raping them.

Following the court appearance, Matthews was returned to the Denver jail where he is being held on $5 million bond.