Jet skids 300 yards off a Colorado runway during landing at Telluride Regional Airport

Three people who were on a mid-sized business jet that was landing at a western Colorado airport are unharmed after the plane skidded 300 yards off the runway. It happened at 12:15 p.m. at the Telluride Regional Airport, according to the San Miguel County Sheriff's Office.

The plane is a Cessna Citation X, and the three people onboard were two pilots and a passenger.

San Miguel County

One of the pilots told investigators a strong crosswind gusted right when the plane was landing and it blew the plane off the runway. The jet's left main landing gear then "collapsed," according to the sheriff's office. One of the plane's wings and a wheel were damaged during the slide.

Photos from the sheriff's office show the Cessna in a snowy, grassy area near one of the runways with one wing damaged and touching the ground.

San Miguel County

Federal agents from the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration will be investigating the incident.

The airport's runways were closed after the incident.