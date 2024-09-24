Man accused of starting Colorado's destructive Alexander Mountain Fire appears in court

Jason Hobby, accused of starting the Alexander Mountain Fire, appears in court in Larimer County

The 49-year-old Loveland man charged with starting this summer's destructive Alexander Mountain Fire in Colorado appeared in court on Tuesday. Jason Hobby was arrested two weeks ago on charges including first-degree arson and impersonation of a police officer.



Jason Hobby is seen in Larimer County Court on Tuesday. CBS

During Tuesday's Larimer County Court appearance, the judge scheduled a disposition hearing for Hobby for Nov. 12.

The Alexander Mountain Fire burned almost 10,000 acres in Larimer County over the summer. It started on July 29 and wound up destroying 29 homes, damaging four others and destroying 21 other structures. The damage the wildfire caused is estimated at more than $30 million.

The Larimer County Sheriff's Office says after the fire began raging in the foothills west of Loveland, Hobby pretended to be a firefighter and a police officer and drove cars outfitted to look like law enforcement vehicles. He allegedly used them to conduct phony traffic stops in which he falsely accused people of trespassing and holding some at gunpoint.

Hobby worked at Sylvan Dale Ranch and the sheriff's office says Hobby has an extensive criminal record in California.

Investigators traced the fire's origin to a fire ring on Alexander Mountain. They said the fire got outside the fire ring and the fire spread from there.