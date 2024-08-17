Alexander Mountain Fire in Colorado is 100% contained, officials say

The Alexander Mountain Fire, which burned just shy of 10,000 acres at its height, is now 100% contained, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

The fire started on July 29 west of Loveland, prompted several mandatory and voluntary evacuations and, in the time since it sparked, destroyed 28 homes and 21 other structures. It was mapped at 9,668 acres before being contained.

"The Forest Service wants to recognize both the hard work as well as the stress and difficulty of the past three weeks," said Jason Sieg, of the U.S. Forest Service. "There are members of the Cedar Park community who lost property and homes, and we will support them as best we can alongside our community partners and local agencies."

Fire officials are now monitoring the burn area in case of new fires.

Investigators say the fire was caused by humans and are now looking into the exact cause and whether it was set intentionally.

Anyone with information about the possible cause is asked to call the U.S. Forest Service Law Enforcement Tip line at 303-275-5266.