Suspect arrested in connection with Alexander Mountain Fire in Colorado

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the Alexander Mountain Fire that burned almost 10,000 acres in Colorado earlier this year. The wildfire ignited on July 29 and destroyed 28 homes and 21 other structures.

The fire started on July 29 west of Loveland and prompted several mandatory and voluntary evacuations. The fire was mapped at 9,668 acres before being 100% contained a little more than two weeks after it started.

CBS

Investigators said the fire was caused by humans.

The Larimer County Sheriff's Office will give an update about the arrest in a news conference scheduled for 1 p.m. Wednesday.

On the same day as the arrest was announced, the Alexander Mountain post-fire Burned Area Emergency Response team completed its assessment for the Roosevelt National Forest. The report shows limited risk to human life and safety, infrastructure, as well as natural and cultural resources on Forest Service lands within the burn area.

The report did find an increased risk for flooding and debris flows following heavy rainstorms. Because of this, the Forest Service recommends that "Everyone near and downstream from the burned area should remain alert and stay updated on weather conditions that may result in heavy rains over the burn scar. Flash flooding may occur quickly during heavy rain events. Larimer County has a website with recovery resources for residents impacted by the Alexander Mountain Fire. Other flood preparedness information is available at ready.gov/floods and floodsmart.gov."