Influx of patients seeking abortion care descend on Colorado

Colorado is seeing an influx of women's health patients nearly two months after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains told CBS4 that its facilities have seen a 270% increase in out-of-state patients seeking abortion care.

CBS

The director said that women are coming to Colorado from all over the place, including many states that had trigger laws. Colorado's abortion laws are among the least restrictive in the nation.

Top states include Texas, Oklahoma, Arizona, Wyoming and New Mexico. Abortion is legal in New Mexico but women there are also facing logistical challenges getting appointments.

Patients who run out of time often find themselves booking appointments in Colorado.

"This is an unprecedented time for patients seeking abortion care. I cannot emphasize enough how patients are being harmed by all of these laws that are limiting health care," said Dr. Kristina Tocce with Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains.

Tocce said the majority of women coming to Colorado have children, and have to either bring them or arrange care.

Last month, Gov. Jared Polis barred state agencies from arresting or extraditing anyone seeking or providing reproductive care in Colorado, where the right to abortion was codified in state law this year.

Polis issued an executive order that prohibits state agencies from cooperating with out-of-state civil or criminal investigations related to seeking, obtaining or providing reproductive health care — unless the alleged activity would be illegal in Colorado.