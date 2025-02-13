Watch CBS News
Heavy Mountain snow into Colorado weekend

By Dave Aguilera

/ CBS Colorado

Major mountain snowstorm with a chance for Denver snow after Valentine's Day
Major mountain snowstorm with a chance for Denver snow after Valentine's Day 03:19

Our next big thing is the combination of a deep low pressure trough, California low and another atmospheric river.

This next weather change will be a major snow maker for the mountains of Colorado. In fact, some areas of our state may be buried with 1 to 3 feet of snow by Saturday night. There is a Winter Storm Warning for the western mountains of our home state and a Winter Weather Advisory for eastern mountains like the northern Front Range and the Sangre De Cristo mountains.

CDOT warns next 2 days will be snowy in Colorado mountains, expect I-70 ski traffic to be heavy

Valentine's Day for the Denver metro area will be warmer with passing clouds. By afternoon a few rain showers may pop up going into the evening.

Saturday will be colder for the Denver metro area with a chance for light snow. At this time, it looks like 1/2 inch to just under 2 inches possible for the metro area.

Dave Aguilera
