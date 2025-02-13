CDOT warns next 2 days will be snowy in Colorado mountains, expect I-70 ski traffic to be heavy

Major mountain snowstorm with a chance for Denver snow after Valentine's Day

President's Day Weekend is always one of the busiest weekends of the year at Colorado's ski areas, and this year snowy conditions could make it a challenging drive for Coloradans from the Front Range who are hoping to visit the resorts.

Hahna Norman of the United States competes in the Women's Snowboard Big Air Finals at Buttermilk Ski Resort on Feb. 6, 2025 in Aspen, Colorado. Maddie Meyer / Getty Images

The Colorado Department of Transportation warned that highway mountain driving conditions will be dangerous on both Friday and Saturday for the central and northern mountains. Snow accumulation will slow traffic down on Interstate 70 and Highway 40 through Grand County on Saturday morning as well as Saturday evening.

"If you're trying to head out in the teeth of the storm, anticipate delays," said Brian Lazar, the deputy director of the Colorado Avalanche Information Center. "Have blankets, food, water in your car."

Some mountain areas could see 1 to 3 feet of snow accumulate through Saturday night.

CDOT says Friday and Monday "are historically the busiest days of travel with peak times" at the Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnel as follows:

Friday, I-70 westbound: starting around 1 p.m. and continuing through 6 p.m.

Monday, I-70 eastbound historically from 10 a.m. through 3 p.m.

In the southwestern part of the state starting Thursday night through midday Friday, Highway 550 will closed between Silverton and Purgatory due to the prediction for heavy snow there.

For people planning to high country, avalanche danger will be high over the weekend. An avalanche warning will be in effect on Friday and Saturday for most of the San Juan Mountains, the Elk Mountains, the Flat Top Mountains and Park Range.