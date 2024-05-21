Hailstones nearly as big as tennis balls fall on Colorado's Eastern Plains, flooding causes issues

Severe weather passed across Colorado's Eastern Plains overnight. Strong storms brought heavy rain, hail and flooding. The town of Yuma was one of the areas that was hit the worst, and a flood warning had to be issued for several hours during the night.

A resident in Otis in Washington County on Monday night shared a photo of hailstones nearly as big as tennis balls.

Atmospheric Chaos

Tornado warnings were issued in Morgan County and Washington County. There were no reports of injuries.

In Yuma, about 35 miles west of the Colorado, Kansas and Nebraska borders, hail snapped tree branches and caused damage to homes.

Video showed hail piled up on Yuma's streets like snow and cars stuck in the middle of the road. First responders had to help two people inside a pickup truck that was leaning on its side in the floodwaters.

CBS

"I turned around to go check on another driver and ended up in about 4-and-a-half feet of water," said Mark Werts, who lives in Yuma. "The fire department came out and rescued us and we appreciated that very much."

Some power outages were reported with the storm.

The CBS Colorado First Alert Weather Tracker got caught in a heavy hailstorm in Akron that made for dangerous driving conditions.

"A lot of people are going to be fixing a lot of things and the insurance companies are going to be very, very busy," said Werts.