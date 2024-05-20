Tornado warning issued for Morgan County, Colorado

A tornado warning has been issued for Morgan County on Colorado's Eastern Plains. The warning is in effect until 7:30 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

A tornado warning is issued when a tornado is happening now or about to happen. Action should be taken immediately; you should enter your safe space.

During a tornado, it is especially important to locate an interior room with no windows on the lowest floor possible. This will often be the basement or bathroom.