Watch CBS News
Local News

Tornado warning issued for Morgan County, Colorado

By Jesse Sarles

/ CBS Colorado

A tornado warning has been issued for Morgan County on Colorado's Eastern Plains. The warning is in effect until 7:30 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

A tornado warning is issued when a tornado is happening now or about to happen. Action should be taken immediately; you should enter your safe space.

tornado-safety.png
CBS

During a tornado, it is especially important to locate an interior room with no windows on the lowest floor possible. This will often be the basement or bathroom.

Jesse Sarles

Jesse Sarles manages the web content and publishing operations for CBS Colorado. He writes articles about Colorado news and sports in and around the Denver area.

First published on May 20, 2024 / 7:01 PM MDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.