Former Colorado deputy sentenced after pleading guilty to theft and misconduct

A former El Paso County deputy has been sentenced after pleading guilty to theft and misconduct charges in what has been an interesting and often confusing series of events that led to Kevin Sypher's arrest. Sypher was arrested in April, nearly a year after he was reported missing, not once, but twice in a week.

Kevin Sypher pleaded guilty to theft and misconduct in El Paso County court. CBS

On Monday, Sypher pleaded guilty to theft and official misconduct. He was immediately sentenced to 48 hours of community service and a two-year deferred sentence for the theft guilty plea and two years probation and 48 hours of community service for the misconduct guilty plea.

The felony charitable fraud charge was dropped in exchange for the plea.

Sypher was booked into the Teller County Jail after his arrest on April 2.

Kevin Sypher Teller County

Sypher had been employed by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office for 11 years. His employment was terminated in August 2023, just a few months after he was reported missing, twice.

The first time Sypher was reported missing was on April 2023 after he was last seen in the 8400 block of Sandreed Circle in Parker carrying two trash bags. He was located three days later on April 29 in the Denver metro area and reunited with his family.

The second time Sypher was reported missing was on May 1, when Rocky Mountain National Park rangers were notified of a missing man in the Wild Basin area of the park. Sypher was last seen on April 30 with a family member when he is reported to have willingly walked away from a vehicle he was traveling in.

Active search efforts were called off a few days later although patrols continued in the area.