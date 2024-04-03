Colorado man arrested nearly a year after he was reported missing twice in one week

A former El Paso County Sheriff's deputy has been arrested nearly a year after he was reported missing, not once, but twice in a week. Kevin Sypher was arrested after an in-depth investigation by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office Investigations Division.

Sypher was booked into the Teller County Jail on charges of felony theft, charitable fraud, and two counts of official misconduct after his arrest on April 2.

Kevin Sypher Parker Police Dept.

Sypher was employed by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office for 11 years. His employment was terminated in August 2023, just a few months after he was reported missing, twice.

The first time Sypher was reported missing was on April 2023 after he was last seen in the 8400 block of Sandreed Circle in Parker carrying two trash bags. He was located three days later on April 29 in the Denver metro area and reunited with his family.

The second time Sypher was reported missing was on May 1, when Rocky Mountain National Park rangers were notified of a missing man in the Wild Basin area of the park. Sypher was last seen on April 30 with a family member when he is reported to have willingly walked away from a vehicle he was traveling in.

Active search efforts were called off a few days later although patrols continued in the area.