Watch CBS News
Local News

Colorado man arrested nearly a year after he was reported missing twice in one week

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Parker police search for El Paso County Sheriff's Deputy Kevin Sypher
Parker police search for El Paso County Sheriff's Deputy Kevin Sypher 00:24

A former El Paso County Sheriff's deputy has been arrested nearly a year after he was reported missing, not once, but twice in a week. Kevin Sypher was arrested after an in-depth investigation by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office Investigations Division. 

Sypher was booked into the Teller County Jail on charges of felony theft, charitable fraud, and two counts of official misconduct after his arrest on April 2. 

missing-ec-deputy-1-copy.jpg
  Kevin Sypher Parker Police Dept.

Sypher was employed by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office for 11 years. His employment was terminated in August 2023, just a few months after he was reported missing, twice. 

The first time Sypher was reported missing was on April 2023 after he was last seen in the 8400 block of Sandreed Circle in Parker carrying two trash bags. He was located three days later on April 29 in the Denver metro area and reunited with his family. 

The second time Sypher was reported missing was on May 1, when Rocky Mountain National Park rangers were notified of a missing man in the Wild Basin area of the park. Sypher was last seen on April 30 with a family member when he is reported to have willingly walked away from a vehicle he was traveling in. 

Active search efforts were called off a few days later although patrols continued in the area. 

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website in 2022 by the Colorado Broadcasters Association. The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on April 3, 2024 / 3:53 PM MDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.