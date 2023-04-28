Watch CBS News
Parker police search for missing El Paso County Sheriff's Deputy Kevin Sypher

Police in Parker are searching for a missing man. El Paso County Sheriff's Deputy Kevin Sypher was last seen at 9:30 a.m. Thursday in the 8400 block of Sandreed Circle in Parker. 

  Kevin Sypher Parker Police Dept.

Sypher was wearing a grey hoodie, jeans and was carrying two trash bags. 

He is described as 6-foot-2, 180 pounds with grey hair and brown eyes. 

Anyone who has seen Kevin or has information is asked to contact the Parker Police Department at 303-841-9800.

