Active search suspended in Rocky Mountain National Park for man reported missing twice in one week

The active search for Kevin Sypher in Rocky Mountain National Park has been suspended. This is the second time in a week that Sypher, a deputy with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, has been reported missing.

First, Sypher was reported missing to the Parker Police Department last week. He was last seen at 9:30 a.m. April 27 in the 8400 block of Sandreed Circle in Parker. He was located on Saturday, April 29 in the Denver metro area and reunited with family.

On Monday, May 1, Rocky Mountain National Park rangers were notified of a missing man in the Wild Basin area of the park. Sypher was last seen on Sunday afternoon, April 30 with a family member when he is reported to have willingly walked away from a vehicle he was traveling in.

Rangers were made aware of the situation when a park ranger encountered a group of people searching for Sypher. An investigation was launched and search efforts began.

During the investigation, rangers learned that a man matching Sypher's description, 6-foot-2, 180 pounds with grey hair and brown eyes last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, blue baseball cap, blue jeans and cowboy boots, was seen by park staff the afternoon of Sunday, April 30. He was traveling on foot near Copeland Lake walking west on Wild Basin Road.

Search efforts continued along the Wild Basin Road and river corridor and up the summer trailhead.

On Wednesday, May 3, Rocky Mountain National Park Search and Rescue team members were assisted by a dog team from Front Range Rescue Dogs. Search efforts were concentrated around the summer trailhead and up to Copeland Falls. During that search, a park visitor who regularly hikes in this area mentioned seeing a man matching Kevin's description near the Wild Basin summer Trailhead on Monday, May 1.

Active search efforts have been suspended although patrols will continue in the search area.

If you have information that could help investigators, if you may have seen Kevin Sypher, or if you were in the Wild Basin area since April 30, please contact us. You don't have to tell us who you are, but please tell us what you know. CALL or TEXT the National Park Service Investigative Services Bureau Tip Line 888-653-0009, ONLINE form go.nps.gov/SubmitATip or EMAIL nps_isb@nps.gov