Fired McAuliffe International School principal Kurt Dennis files civil rights lawsuit against Denver Public Schools

Former McAuliffe International School principal Kurt Dennis has filed a civil rights lawsuit against Denver Public Schools. The lawsuit is seeking economic and punitive damages.

The complaint was filed in federal court Tuesday morning and alleges that the firing of Dennis was in retaliation for him blowing the whistle on a policy that called for unarmed school staff to conduct pat-downs on students.

CBS

The lawsuit claims that Dennis was denied due process that he was guaranteed under the Constitution. Dennis' attorney David Lane said he was never disciplined by DPS for allegations associated with the use of a de-escalation room at his school and that his firing was in retaliation for criticizing DPS.

Parents and students demonstrated before school began this summer when Dennis was fired. The lawsuit states that the school serves more students of color than any other middle school in DPS and that the students thrive there academically.

DPS leadership said that Dennis was fired because he violated student confidentiality when he told a media outlet that his staff was asked by DPS to pat-down a student facing an attempted murder charge. Dennis denies that claim.

The lawsuit alleges that DPS denied Dennis his First Amendment right to free speech and denied due process; and that school board members did make defamatory statements by accusing him of being racist.

"They can explain it all to a federal judge what a coincidence it is that this all happened after he blew the whistle on this insane policy of DPS's in allowing kids who shoot people to try to kill them with guns are still in class with other students," said Dennis' attorney David Lane in a previous statement to CBS News Colorado.

An internal investigation by DPS found no evidence of racial discrimination in the use of seclusion or de-escalation rooms at McAuliffe. The investigation did find that Dennis violated district policy of leaving students in the room without supervision and the door closed.

Denver Public Schools announced last week that it is changing its discipline policy after shootings at East High School prompted questions about how the district manages students with offenses such as weapons violations.