Denver Public Schools approves the firing of former McAuliffe International School principal Kurt Dennis

Following Denver Public Schools' investigation into the use of a de-escalation room at McAuliffe International School during the 2022-23 school year, the DPS Board of Education affirmed the firing of its former principal to start the new year.

Denver Public Schools approved the firing of Kurt Dennis during its regular meeting on Thursday night. The motion to accept a personnel transaction report succeeded in a vote of 6-1.

Board member Scott Balderman was alone in his no vote. Board members Auon'tai Anderson, Scott Esserman, Xochitl Gaytan, Carrie Olson, Michelle Quattlebaum and Charmaine Lindsay voted in favor.

Parents and students have been fighting to save Dennis' job since he was fired.

Superintendent Alex Marrero made the decision to fire him after he went public about security concerns within DPS. The district claims that's not the reason though. DPS officials accused Dennis of releasing information about students. Later, the school board accused him of incorrectly using a de-escalation room at the school.

Dennis plans to file a lawsuit.

Denver Police Department is conducting its own investigation into the use of a de-escalation room at McAuliffe, and it remained ongoing at the time of the board of education's decision.

