Denver Public Schools changes discipline policy as details released into former principal investigation

New details revealed into investigation into former McAuliffe International School principal

Denver Public Schools is changing its discipline policy after shootings at East High School prompted questions about how the district manages students with offenses such as weapons violations. DPS Superintendent Alex Marrero is asking community members to give their thoughts in a soon-to-be-released survey.

A committee is also being formed to review those proposed changes in what's being called a new "discipline matrix." Some critics said the previous matrix put students and educators at risk because it required staff to jump through multiple hurdles before police could be involved.

This comes as more details into the investigation into the use of a de-escalation room at McAuliffe International School and its former principal Kurt Dennis have been released by DPS. The investigation found the school did hold students in seclusion without supervision but did not find race discrimination to be a factor.

DPS board member Auon'tai Anderson talked about the investigation on Thursday. The DPS internal investigation included three student complaints and 24 witnesses and found no evidence of racial discrimination.

The investigation did find Dennis in violation of the district policy of leaving students in the room without supervision and behind a closed door.

"There was insufficient evidence for the following: that Mr. Dennis treated the student complainants were impacted party differently based on their race, color, nationality, origin as it relates to placement," said Anderson during a news conference on Thursday.

The Denver Police Department, the Colorado Department of Education and the NAACP chapter in Denver all have ongoing investigations into the matter.

Dennis' attorney said they look forward to filing a lawsuit against Denver Public Schools possibly as soon as next week.

