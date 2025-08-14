Unruly passenger facing charges after disruption causes flight to divert to Colorado, FBI says

A man is facing federal charges after he allegedly became unruly on a flight, causing the aircraft to divert to Colorado.

David Leroy Carver Jr. escorted off flight by Grand Junction police officers. CBS

According to the Grand Junction Police Department, David Leroy Carver Jr. was on a flight from Norfolk to Los Angeles on Wednesday when he became drunk and began shouting racial slurs at the staff.

Although the flight crew put him in restraints twice, authorities said he was able to break free. Ultimately, two passengers on the flight were able to restrain him until police could take Carver into custody.

Passengers who helped restrain an unruly man on their flight interviewed by Grand Junction officers. CBS

The airline reported that a flight attendant and a passenger suffered minor injuries during the incident.

After the plane landed, the Grand Junction Police Department, at the direction of the FBI, took Carver into custody.

On Thursday, the FBI Denver office announced that federal charges have been filed against Carver in connection with the incident. The case is sealed, and more information on those charges is not yet available.