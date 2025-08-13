Passenger arrested in Colorado after flight diverted due to disturbance, police say

A plane was diverted to Grand Junction, Colo., on Wednesday after a passenger reportedly became drunk and unruly.

According to the Grand Junction Police Department, a drunk passenger began yelling racist slurs at airline staff and waving a skateboard around. According to FlightAware, the flight left Norfolk International Airport in Virginia for Los Angeles International Airport this morning.

Grand Junction Police Department

Staff reportedly put the man in restraints twice, but he broke free after both attempts. Authorities said the man didn't physically assault anyone and that no one was injured.

After the plane landed, the Grand Junction Police Department, at the direction of the FBI, took the suspect into custody. He is being held at the Mesa County Detention Facility. The disturbance is under investigation by the FBI.