Father's Day Belly Flop Contest is a splash at Water World

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Dad bods were all the rage at the Belly Flop contest at Water World on Father's Day. The annual tradition is a fun time for all and some teams competed to raise money for charity.

CBS News Colorado's Michael Abeyta even made a splash over the weekend. Thankfully, it was a warm day for the contest. Water World had been closed for several days earlier this month due to chilly and rainy weather. 

First published on June 19, 2023 / 10:05 AM

