Evacuations ordered in an area north of Carbondale as new wildfire sparks in western Colorado

Fire officials have ordered evacuations of an area north of Carbondale as western Colorado sees a new wildfire.

The Carbondale & Rural Fire Protection District called for an evacuation of the Panorama subdivision and areas east of County Road 100 to Upper Cattle Creek Road on Sunday afternoon.

The fire is being dubbed the Coulter Creek Fire.

The Coulter Creek Fire was seen burning on Sunday, Aug. 3, 2025 near Carbondale, Colorado. Carbondale & Rural Fire Protection District

Air resources were en route and people with livestock can call Alpine Equine Hospital at 970-366-1320 to arrange keeping them there.

The fire department has been posting updates on evacuation orders on its Facebook page, and you can sign up for emergency notifications on the ReachWell app.

Acreage and containment figures weren't immediately available, but this is just the latest in a busy summer for Colorado fire crews on the Western Slope. So far, they've dealt with about a dozen fires, including the Middle Mesa Fire, Ekhorn Fire, Rim Road Fire, South Rim Fire, Sowbelly Fire, Deer Creek Fire, Kinikin Fire, Wright Draw Fire, and Turner Gulch Fire, and now one of the Colorado Department of Fire Prevention and Control's multi-mission aircraft is down for maintenance after an emergency landing last week.