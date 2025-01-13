Denver police arrest stabbing suspect wanted in deadly stabbings near 16th Street Mall

Police in Denver believe they have arrested the suspect wanted in a series of stabbings, some of them deadly, near the 16th Street Mall over the weekend. The arrest followed the latest stabbing late Sunday night.

The first three stabbings happened along 16th Street between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday, according to investigators.

A handout photo from Denver police shows a suspect accused of stabbing four people on the 16th Street Mall over the weekend. Denver Police Department

The first stabbing that happened was initially reported at approximately 6:20 p.m. Saturday after the victim self-transported to the hospital. This stabbing happened as the man was leaving work in the area of 16th Street and Tremont Street about 5:10 p.m. Saturday. The adult male victim was slashed in the face and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Just minutes after the first attack, there was a reported stabbing in the area of 16th Street and California St. about 5:20 p.m. Saturday. The adult female victim was stabbed in the throat and rushed to the hospital where she died Sunday morning. The woman was an American Airlines flight attendant in Denver on a layover.

CBS

The third reported stabbing happened about a half hour later in the area of 16th Street and Lawrence Street, at approximately 5:56 p.m. Saturday. The adult male victim was stabbed in the torso and rushed to the hospital. He is in critical condition but described as "stable."

The fourth stabbing happened near 16th Street and Market just before midnight. That victim did not survive.

Police said they arrested a male suspect connected to all four seemingly random stabbings that happened over the weekend. Investigators believe that there is no connection between the suspect and the victims, and the motive is unclear at this time.

CBS

Police have not released any additional information about the suspect.

Police said they have added additional security along 16th Street for added security presence.