Colorado spring storm brought welcome moisture, provided some temporary drought relief

By Callie Zanandrie

/ CBS Colorado

According to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor, nearly 70% of Colorado is experiencing some level of drought, with significant portions facing moderate to severe conditions. The recent spring storm brought much-needed moisture to southeastern Colorado, providing temporary relief.

However, the rest of the state, particularly the western region, received minimal precipitation and experienced unusually warm temperatures, exacerbating drought conditions.

The state's snowpack, a crucial water source, is significantly below average. The statewide snowpack stands at just 44% of the average, primarily due to early snowmelt.

